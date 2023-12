Images showing Israeli soldiers stripping and 'humiliating' Palestinians spark outrage We look at the outrage caused by the released images of Palestinian men detained by Israeli soldiers and stripped down to their underwear. The men are not proven to be Hamas fighters.

Middle East Images showing Israeli soldiers stripping and 'humiliating' Palestinians spark outrage Images showing Israeli soldiers stripping and 'humiliating' Palestinians spark outrage Listen · 3:58 3:58 We look at the outrage caused by the released images of Palestinian men detained by Israeli soldiers and stripped down to their underwear. The men are not proven to be Hamas fighters. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor