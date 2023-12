Remembering Saleemul Huq, the man who changed the conversation about climate change Saleemul Huq influenced U.N. climate talks immensely over the years, by spotlighting what wealthy countries owe to less-developed nations. He died at 71, shortly before this year's COP28 talks began.

