A new biopic of 'La Vie En Rose' singer Edith Piaf will use AI to recreate her voice One of Edith Piaf's famous hits was "La Vie En Rose" but... how about "La Vie En AI"? A new biopic about the singer will be made using artificial intelligence to recreate her voice and image.

