Meet the people working on the holidays so you don't have to The holidays aren't a holiday for everyone. We check in with people — from zookeepers to police officers — to hear what it's like to work on days when others are celebrating at home with loved ones.

Culture Meet the people working on the holidays so you don't have to Meet the people working on the holidays so you don't have to Listen · 3:57 3:57 The holidays aren't a holiday for everyone. We check in with people — from zookeepers to police officers — to hear what it's like to work on days when others are celebrating at home with loved ones. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor