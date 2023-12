A new book asks if AI can cause the kinds of nuclear disasters seen in movies NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Edward Geist, a policy researcher at the RAND Corporation, about his new book, "Deterrence under Uncertainty: Artificial Intelligence and Nuclear Warfare."

Author Interviews A new book asks if AI can cause the kinds of nuclear disasters seen in movies A new book asks if AI can cause the kinds of nuclear disasters seen in movies Listen · 7:01 7:01 NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Edward Geist, a policy researcher at the RAND Corporation, about his new book, "Deterrence under Uncertainty: Artificial Intelligence and Nuclear Warfare." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor