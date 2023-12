Winter setting in raises questions about Ukraine's next stage in its counteroffensive NPR's Scott Simon talks to former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, William Taylor, and war studies expert, Phillips O'Brien, about Ukraine. There's a stalemate on two fronts, the battlefield and funding.

