The FDA approved the first gene-editing treatment for human illness The FDA approved the first gene-editing treatment for a human illness — the first genetic therapy for the brutal blood disorder sickle cell disease.

Medical Treatments The FDA approved the first gene-editing treatment for human illness The FDA approved the first gene-editing treatment for human illness Listen · 3:43 3:43 The FDA approved the first gene-editing treatment for a human illness — the first genetic therapy for the brutal blood disorder sickle cell disease. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor