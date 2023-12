Growing Israeli settler violence and army raids in the West Bank raise tensions While the war in Gaza continues, tensions are rising in the West Bank where there are ongoing raids by the Israeli military and warnings of a possible uprising among Palestinians.

Middle East Growing Israeli settler violence and army raids in the West Bank raise tensions Growing Israeli settler violence and army raids in the West Bank raise tensions Audio will be available later today. While the war in Gaza continues, tensions are rising in the West Bank where there are ongoing raids by the Israeli military and warnings of a possible uprising among Palestinians. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor