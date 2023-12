A Wisconsin Christmas tree farm is being turned into an ecological preserve What happens when a Christmas tree farm plays a pivotal role in protecting the local watershed? A conservancy group in Wisconsin is transforming the farm into a preserve to protect its ecosystem.

Environment A Wisconsin Christmas tree farm is being turned into an ecological preserve A Wisconsin Christmas tree farm is being turned into an ecological preserve Listen · 3:53 3:53 What happens when a Christmas tree farm plays a pivotal role in protecting the local watershed? A conservancy group in Wisconsin is transforming the farm into a preserve to protect its ecosystem. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor