Benjamin Dreyer, copy editor and author of 'Dreyer's English', retires from Random House NPR's Scott Simon talks with fabled copy editor Benjamin Dreyer. He's retiring after three decades working with literary greats at Random House.

Books Benjamin Dreyer, copy editor and author of 'Dreyer's English', retires from Random House Benjamin Dreyer, copy editor and author of 'Dreyer's English', retires from Random House Listen · 5:26 5:26 NPR's Scott Simon talks with fabled copy editor Benjamin Dreyer. He's retiring after three decades working with literary greats at Random House. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor