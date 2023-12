The latest from Israel: Bombing in areas packed with displaced Gazans Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, with Israel's warplanes attacking from the air, and troops battling on the ground. U.N. officials warn of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Middle East The latest from Israel: Bombing in areas packed with displaced Gazans The latest from Israel: Bombing in areas packed with displaced Gazans Listen · 4:02 4:02 Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, with Israel's warplanes attacking from the air, and troops battling on the ground. U.N. officials warn of a humanitarian catastrophe. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor