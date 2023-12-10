Accessibility links
Activists decry disconnect between the protest and the event. The UAE, site of this year's UN climate talks, forbids protests, something that has happened at previous summits. In Dubai, protests are happened but they are highly restricted.

Climate

Why protests at UN climate talks in UAE are not easy to find

Why protests at UN climate talks in UAE are not easy to find

Audio will be available later today.

The UAE, site of this year's UN climate talks, forbids protests, something that has happened at previous summits. In Dubai, protests are happened but they are highly restricted.

Demonstrators hold a sign reading "end fossil fuels" at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Peter Dejong/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Peter Dejong/AP

People walk through the venue at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit near the Al Wasl Dome. Rafiq Maqbool/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Rafiq Maqbool/AP

Islene Facanha, of Portugal, participates in a demonstration dressed with images of wildfires at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit. Peter Dejong/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Peter Dejong/AP

Participants shout slogans during a demonstration demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images