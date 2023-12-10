Activists decry disconnect between the protest and the event. The UAE, site of this year's UN climate talks, forbids protests, something that has happened at previous summits. In Dubai, protests are happened but they are highly restricted.

Climate Why protests at UN climate talks in UAE are not easy to find Why protests at UN climate talks in UAE are not easy to find Audio will be available later today. The UAE, site of this year's UN climate talks, forbids protests, something that has happened at previous summits. In Dubai, protests are happened but they are highly restricted. toggle caption Peter Dejong/AP toggle caption Rafiq Maqbool/AP toggle caption Peter Dejong/AP toggle caption Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor