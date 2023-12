Penn president resigns after testifying about antisemitism on campus Four days after disastrous testimony on Capitol Hill, University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill resigns.

National Penn president resigns after testifying about antisemitism on campus Penn president resigns after testifying about antisemitism on campus Listen · 3:27 3:27 Four days after disastrous testimony on Capitol Hill, University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill resigns. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor