In 'Poor Things', Emma Stone plays a woman exploring the world, learning to be human NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with actor Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos about their new movie, "Poor Things."

Movie Interviews In 'Poor Things', Emma Stone plays a woman exploring the world, learning to be human In 'Poor Things', Emma Stone plays a woman exploring the world, learning to be human Listen · 8:48 8:48 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with actor Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos about their new movie, "Poor Things." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor