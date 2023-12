Peter Breslow's memoir follows his 40 years around the world as an NPR producer NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to former NPR producer Peter Breslow about his new memoir, "Outtakes: Stumbling Around the World for NPR."

Author Interviews Peter Breslow's memoir follows his 40 years around the world as an NPR producer Peter Breslow's memoir follows his 40 years around the world as an NPR producer Listen · 9:04 9:04 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to former NPR producer Peter Breslow about his new memoir, "Outtakes: Stumbling Around the World for NPR." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor