Ohtani's deal is worth a whopping $700 million over 10 years. Baseball phenomenon Shohei Ohtani's new contract with the LA Dodgers is the largest in North American sports history.

Sports Shohei Ohtani has a new deal with the LA Dodgers Shohei Ohtani has a new deal with the LA Dodgers Listen · 5:29 5:29 Baseball phenomenon Shohei Ohtani's new contract with the LA Dodgers is the largest in North American sports history. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor