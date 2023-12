Does McCarthy's departure weaken California's political might? Kevin McCarthy's resignation marks the end of an era for California Republicans. His absence along with other influential Golden State Dems could diminish the state's political influence.

Politics Weighing California's Political Influence After McCarthy's Resignation Weighing California's Political Influence After McCarthy's Resignation Listen · 3:41 3:41 Kevin McCarthy's resignation marks the end of an era for California Republicans. His absence along with other influential Golden State Dems could diminish the state's political influence.