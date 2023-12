Morning news brief World policy leaders meeting in Qatar discuss war in Gaza. Donald Trump plans to skip testifying for a second time in the New York civil fraud trial. Argentine President Javier Milei is inaugurated.

World Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:21 11:21 World policy leaders meeting in Qatar discuss war in Gaza. Donald Trump plans to skip testifying for a second time in the New York civil fraud trial. Argentine President Javier Milei is inaugurated. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor