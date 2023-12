NASA is encouraging people to submit their names to be sent into deep space NASA's Message in a Bottle campaign allows people to submit their name to be engraved on microchip that'll go on a spacecraft being sent to Jupiter's moon of Europa.

NASA is encouraging people to submit their names to be sent into deep space NASA is encouraging people to submit their names to be sent into deep space Audio will be available later today. NASA's Message in a Bottle campaign allows people to submit their name to be engraved on microchip that'll go on a spacecraft being sent to Jupiter's moon of Europa. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor