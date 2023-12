Fallout continues from a controversial hearing on antisemitism on college campuses Following the resignation of the University of Pennsylvania's president after controversial testimony on Captiol Hill last week, critics continue to attack the presidents of Harvard and MIT.

Fallout continues from a controversial hearing on antisemitism on college campuses Fallout continues from a controversial hearing on antisemitism on college campuses Audio will be available later today. Following the resignation of the University of Pennsylvania's president after controversial testimony on Captiol Hill last week, critics continue to attack the presidents of Harvard and MIT. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor