An alligator in Florida was born with a rare mutation giving it white skin

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Leila Fadel. Gatorland amusement park in Florida has announced the birth of an all-white female alligator. The white reptile is known as a leucistic alligator because of an extremely rare genetic mutation that gives her light blue eyes and white skin. Gatorland says there are only eight known leucistic alligators in the entire world. And if you want to help name this baby gator, the park is taking suggestions online. Maybe Frostbite?

It's MORNING EDITION.

