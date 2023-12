After Penn, members of Congress call for Harvard and MIT presidents to resign Josh Gottheimer, D, N.J., is one of over 70 members of Congress calling for the resignation of the presidents of Harvard University and MIT after a controversial hearing about anitsemitism on campus.

National After Penn, members of Congress call for Harvard and MIT presidents to resign After Penn, members of Congress call for Harvard and MIT presidents to resign Listen · 5:05 5:05 Josh Gottheimer, D, N.J., is one of over 70 members of Congress calling for the resignation of the presidents of Harvard University and MIT after a controversial hearing about anitsemitism on campus. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor