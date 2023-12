Amid fighting on Israel's northern border, Hezbollah and Iran seek to avoid war Since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and Israel's offensive in Gaza, there has been fighting on Israel's northern border too, where Hezbollah and Iran are eager to avoid all-out war.

Middle East Amid fighting on Israel's northern border, Hezbollah and Iran seek to avoid war Amid fighting on Israel's northern border, Hezbollah and Iran seek to avoid war Listen · 4:47 4:47 Since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and Israel's offensive in Gaza, there has been fighting on Israel's northern border too, where Hezbollah and Iran are eager to avoid all-out war. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor