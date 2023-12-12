#23104: The Cow Tipping Capitol of the World : The Best of Car Talk What could be worse than having a Dodge Colt Vista that won't run? How about two Plymouth Volares that will? And if all that isn't enough excitement, Alison from upstate New York schools Click and Clack on the finer points of Cow-Tipping(15% is customary, right?) all on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.

The Best of Car Talk #23104: The Cow Tipping Capitol of the World #23104: The Cow Tipping Capitol of the World Listen · 35:58 35:58 What could be worse than having a Dodge Colt Vista that won't run? How about two Plymouth Volares that will? And if all that isn't enough excitement, Alison from upstate New York schools Click and Clack on the finer points of Cow-Tipping(15% is customary, right?) all on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.