Patrick Stewart

Our guest this week doesn't need much introduction. We're talking with the one and only Patrick Stewart.

Jean Luc Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation! Professor X in X-Men! Walter Blunt on the Starz show Blunt Talk!

He's an actor who's been performing for well over 50 years now. He's a star of stage, screen and film with countless awards and nominations under his belt.

Recently, Patrick wrote a memoir called Making It So. The book includes behind the scenes Star Trek gossip, frenzied international errands to acquire wigs for auditions and stories of the Royal Shakespeare Company. The book also covers Stewart's complex, challenging childhood – he grew up in post-war Yorkshire and probably wouldn't have taken up acting were it not for a few very lucky breaks.

Patrick joins us on the latest episode of Bullseye to talk about the memoir and what it was like to audition for Star Trek. He also gets into his time as a newspaper reporter, his underrated weirdo comedy masterpiece Blunt Talk, what happens when you try to feed a squirrel a walnut and so much more.