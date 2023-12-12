Cord Jefferson Finds Catharsis With 'American Fiction' : Fresh Air The movie American Fiction is a satire about a Black writer who can't get his latest book published because it's not "Black" enough. He decides to write a book with every offensive Black stereotype he can think of — and gets a $1 million book deal. Screenwriter/director Cord Jefferson says he experienced something similar as a writer in Hollywood.



Also, jazz critic Kevin Whitehead reviews a new album from tenor saxophonist Jerry Bergonzi.

