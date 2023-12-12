Accessibility links
The Evolving Nature Of Cyber Warfare : 1A Hacking and cyber attacks aren't just about flashing pop-ups and phishing emails anymore.

Groups of online criminals have become bolder and more sophisticated these last few years. Attacks happen on a much larger scale these days, targeting small towns, hospitals, and even K-12 schools. The hacking groups use complicated malware to get in and lock up those systems.

Ransomware groups like Lockbit have made several attacks and threats this year. And cyber has proven an increasingly crucial aspect of the war in Ukraine.

We discuss the latest on the cyber attacks of 2023 and what we might expect in 2024.

An employee of the European multinational information technology service and consulting company, Atos, is pictured at the company's cybersecurity centre for the 2024 Olympic Games in Madrid. PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images

An employee of the European multinational information technology service and consulting company, Atos, is pictured at the company's cybersecurity centre for the 2024 Olympic Games in Madrid.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images

Managing Editor and Host of Click Here Dina Temple-Raston tells us the latest on the cyber attacks of 2023 and what we might expect in 2024.

