Arizona Supreme Court to hear arguments on near-total ban on abortion in the state Arizona's Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday on whether abortions should be allowed up to 15 weeks after conception, or be almost totally banned under an 1864 law.

Health Arizona Supreme Court to hear arguments on near-total ban on abortion in the state Arizona Supreme Court to hear arguments on near-total ban on abortion in the state Listen · 4:02 4:02 Arizona's Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday on whether abortions should be allowed up to 15 weeks after conception, or be almost totally banned under an 1864 law. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor