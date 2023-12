Huge Pliosaur skull unearthed on England's 'Jurassic Coast' A scientist uncovered a huge Pliosaur on the coast of England. After months trying to extract it, a 6.5 foot long Pliosaur skull was recovered. The "T. Rex of the sea" could kill a human in one bite.

Science Huge Pliosaur skull unearthed on England's 'Jurassic Coast' Huge Pliosaur skull unearthed on England's 'Jurassic Coast' Listen · 0:27 0:27 A scientist uncovered a huge Pliosaur on the coast of England. After months trying to extract it, a 6.5 foot long Pliosaur skull was recovered. The "T. Rex of the sea" could kill a human in one bite. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor