Health Texas Supreme Court rules against woman who challenged state's abortion restrictions Texas Supreme Court rules against woman who challenged state's abortion restrictions Listen · 5:06 5:06 The Texas Supreme Court has ruled against Kate Cox, a pregnant woman who challenged the state's abortion restrictions. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with her attorney, Molly Duane.