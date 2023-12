UK's Parliament votes on plan to deport undocumented migrants to Rwanda UK's parliament votes Tuesday on revisions to a controversial plan to deport undocumented migrants to Rwanda. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces revolt from hardliners in his own party.

