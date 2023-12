Centrist reformer Donald Tusk takes over as prime minister of Poland Centrist Donald Tusk has been appointed Poland's new prime minister, taking over after eight years of rule by the right wing Law and Justice Party, which lost October's national election.

Europe Centrist reformer Donald Tusk takes over as prime minister of Poland Centrist reformer Donald Tusk takes over as prime minister of Poland Listen · 3:52 3:52 Centrist Donald Tusk has been appointed Poland's new prime minister, taking over after eight years of rule by the right wing Law and Justice Party, which lost October's national election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor