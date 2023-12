World record for number of people skiing in jeans set in Wyoming In Wyoming, hundreds of denim-clad people hit the slopes over the weekend to set a new world record — for skiing in jeans. (This piece originally aired Dec. 11, 2023 on All Things Considered.)o

Strange News World record for number of people skiing in jeans set in Wyoming World record for number of people skiing in jeans set in Wyoming Listen · 2:29 2:29 In Wyoming, hundreds of denim-clad people hit the slopes over the weekend to set a new world record — for skiing in jeans. (This piece originally aired Dec. 11, 2023 on All Things Considered.)o Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor