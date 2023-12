Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits Washington for a last-ditch effort to secure U.S. aid Ukraine's president is making a last-ditch trip to Washington to try to convince Congress to give more weapons and aid for his fight against Russia.

Europe Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits Washington for a last-ditch effort to secure U.S. aid Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits Washington for a last-ditch effort to secure U.S. aid Listen · 3:50 3:50 Ukraine's president is making a last-ditch trip to Washington to try to convince Congress to give more weapons and aid for his fight against Russia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor