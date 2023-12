Scientists have quantified exactly how murderous your cat is Scientists have compiled an exhaustive list of all the species cats consume, and it includes more than 2000 birds, reptiles, mammals and insects — a sixth of which are of conservation concern.

Animals Scientists have quantified exactly how murderous your cat is Scientists have quantified exactly how murderous your cat is Listen · 1:19 1:19 Scientists have compiled an exhaustive list of all the species cats consume, and it includes more than 2000 birds, reptiles, mammals and insects — a sixth of which are of conservation concern. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor