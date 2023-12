Israel's offensive has brought war to the hospital in Gaza's second largest city Israel's military offensive against Hamas is now focused on Gaza's second largest city, Khan Younis. The hospital there is overwhelmed with newly wounded people, but many doctors have fled.

Middle East Israel's offensive has brought war to the hospital in Gaza's second largest city Israel's offensive has brought war to the hospital in Gaza's second largest city Israel's military offensive against Hamas is now focused on Gaza's second largest city, Khan Younis. The hospital there is overwhelmed with newly wounded people, but many doctors have fled.