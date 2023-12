Parliament vote upholds UK policy to deport undocumented migrants to Rwanda The British House of Commons voted to keep one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's signature policies alive: a plan to deport undocumented migrants to Rwanda.

Europe Parliament vote upholds UK policy to deport undocumented migrants to Rwanda Parliament vote upholds UK policy to deport undocumented migrants to Rwanda Listen · 3:49 3:49 The British House of Commons voted to keep one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's signature policies alive: a plan to deport undocumented migrants to Rwanda. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor