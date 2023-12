Minnesota will soon fly a new state flag In Minnesota, a special panel is nearing a decision point to replace the flag and seal that have been long panned as cluttered and culturally offensive.

National Minnesota will soon fly a new state flag Minnesota will soon fly a new state flag Audio will be available later today. In Minnesota, a special panel is nearing a decision point to replace the flag and seal that have been long panned as cluttered and culturally offensive. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor