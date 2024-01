Facing Death, A Poet Searches For Meaning : Fresh Air Poet and memoirist Christian Wiman has had a rare form of cancer for 18 years. "When death hangs over you for a while, you start to forget about it," he says. Wiman's new book is Zero at the Bone: Fifty Entries Against Despair.



Fresh Air Facing Death, A Poet Searches For Meaning Facing Death, A Poet Searches For Meaning Listen · 45:33 45:33 Poet and memoirist Christian Wiman has had a rare form of cancer for 18 years. "When death hangs over you for a while, you start to forget about it," he says. Wiman's new book is Zero at the Bone: Fifty Entries Against Despair.



