Legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan has announced a Las Vegas residency The Wu-Tang Clan has announced a Las Vegas residency. Their show debuts during Super Bowl weekend, performing Feb. 9 and 10, and then returning for a weekend during March Madness.

