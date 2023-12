Federated States of Micronesia's president discusses delayed aid funds from Congress NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to the Federated States of Micronesia's President Wesley Simina {sim-min-AH} about delayed aid money from Congress, under a decades-old agreement with the Pacific islands.

World Federated States of Micronesia's president discusses delayed aid funds from Congress Federated States of Micronesia's president discusses delayed aid funds from Congress Listen · 4:33 4:33 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to the Federated States of Micronesia's President Wesley Simina {sim-min-AH} about delayed aid money from Congress, under a decades-old agreement with the Pacific islands. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor