E3, once the 'Super Bowl of video games,' has been canceled for good After two decades, an event once called "the Super Bowl of video games," has been canceled. And this time, the Electronic Entertainment Expo is gone for good.

Gaming E3, once the 'Super Bowl of video games,' has been canceled for good E3, once the 'Super Bowl of video games,' has been canceled for good Listen · 1:27 1:27 After two decades, an event once called "the Super Bowl of video games," has been canceled. And this time, the Electronic Entertainment Expo is gone for good. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor