Climate COP28 in Dubai ends with agreement for nations to transition away from fossil fuels COP28 in Dubai ends with agreement for nations to transition away from fossil fuels Listen · 3:44 3:44 The COP28 climate negotiations in Dubai wrapped up early today with an agreement that calls on nations to transition away from fossil fuels. But some counties say this still doesn't go far enough. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor