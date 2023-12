Orphaned sea otter found in Alaska has a new home in Chicago An orphaned sea otter pup was wounded, dehydrated and malnourished when people in Seward, Alaska, found him. He was taken on a cross-country trip and now has a new home at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium.

Animals Orphaned sea otter found in Alaska has a new home in Chicago Orphaned sea otter found in Alaska has a new home in Chicago Listen · 0:28 0:28 An orphaned sea otter pup was wounded, dehydrated and malnourished when people in Seward, Alaska, found him. He was taken on a cross-country trip and now has a new home at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor