The Supreme Court will rule on the availability of mifepristone, a key abortion drug The Supreme Court says it will hear arguments next year on the availability of mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions.

Law The Supreme Court will rule on the availability of mifepristone, a key abortion drug The Supreme Court says it will hear arguments next year on the availability of mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor