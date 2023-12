Florida's GOP power couple is embroiled in scandal Husband and wife Christian and Bridget Ziegler have been rising stars in Florida's Republican party. He's head of the state GOP and she co-founded Moms for Liberty. Both are enmeshed in a sex scandal.

