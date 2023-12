Regulators warn much of U.S. power grid is vulnerable to major winter storms Experts warn that the power grid across much of the nation, especially in parts of the Southwest, are vulnerable to major winter storms like the one in Texas in 2021 that killed more than 250 people.

Energy Regulators warn much of U.S. power grid is vulnerable to major winter storms