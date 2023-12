André Braugher, star of 'Brooklyn 99' and 'Homicide', has died at age 61 André Braugher, an Emmy Award-winning dramatic actor who translated his studied deadpan into comedic genius as Capt. Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has died at age 61.

Obituaries