Doritos and Empirical Spirits partner to make nacho cheese-flavored liquor Empirical Spirits pitched the idea of whipping nacho chips into alcohol to the makers of Doritos. And now — for just $65 — you too can partake of liquor that smells and tastes like cheese dust.

