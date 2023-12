Atlanta federal appeals court hears arguments ov controversial police training center A federal appeals court in Atlanta will hear arguments today in a case that could determine whether the public can vote on construction of the controversial police training center.

National Atlanta federal appeals court hears arguments ov controversial police training center Atlanta federal appeals court hears arguments ov controversial police training center Listen · 3:50 3:50 A federal appeals court in Atlanta will hear arguments today in a case that could determine whether the public can vote on construction of the controversial police training center. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor